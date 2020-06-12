‘Where Did The Discipline Go?’ Former Maltese Officer Has Some Advice For New Commissioner

As Angelo Gafa’ prepares to take up the role of police commissioner, a former officer has urged the new man in charge to prioritise bringing a sense of discipline back to the force. “I’ve suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder seeing the way the police force has broken down in recent years,” the former officer, who wanted to remain anonymous, told Lovin Malta. “There’s no discipline, no enthusiasm, no sense of initiative, motivation or professionalism. The fish stinks from the top; the police need a strong commissioner to ensure everyone is kept in line.” The former officer urged Gafa’ to take a leaf out of the book of John Rizzo, the man who spent 12 years as police commissioner before being removed shortly after the Labour Party’s 2013 election victory. “John Rizzo was a giant of a man, one of the best investigators around and someone who simply commanded respect,” he recounted. “When you saw him approaching, you’d stop in your tracks and check if your shoes are clean and your tie is straight. There was an element of pride about it all; I used to wake up in the morning, wear my uniform, look in the mirror and feel like Superman on my way to work.”

Malta has had five police commissioners since Rizzo’s departure, with the longest lasting being Lawrence Cutajar, who spent four years in charge before resigning shortly after Robert Abela was sworn in as Prime Minister earlier this year. However, the former officer warned that none were able to maintain a sense of discipline quite as much as Rizzo and that things got particularly lacklustre under Cutajar. “Lawrence Cutajar is a nice guy, the sort of person you can call up if you need something. However, under his watch, a slacking culture permeated through the police force.” “Back when I was a constable and there was nothing that demanded my immediate attention, my sergeant used to call us up and we’d go out on patrol together to see what we’d find. We’d even check the locks on shops to see if any of them had been broken into.” “Once, I heard an alarm go off at a restaurant, stopped the car and ended up catching the thief redhanded.” “You barely ever see any police officers on the beat anymore and I don’t even know the names of most of the officers in my district. Now, when there’s nothing going on, they often just stay at the police station on Facebook.” Moreover, he said Cutajar largely discarded an internal disciplinary board, through which officers caught doing something wrong, such as skiving, would end up disciplined, such as by having to pay a fine or losing a few days of vacation leave.

“I wasn’t scared of the punishment itself but of the humiliation it entailed, of being caught doing something wrong and having to explain myself in front of my superiors,” the former officer said. “However, this stopped under Cutajar because he wanted to be popular among his officers. He was indeed popular among them and he even used to go out for dinner with constables, but that’s not how things should work in the police force.” “A police commissioner should keep his distance, and his officers should view him as a god and not as their friend.” “If I own a factory and tell my staff they can do nothing and still get paid, they will enjoy it but there won’t be any motivation, and eventually they’ll stop working and start skiving.” “As a result of Cutajar’s attitude, a slacking culture became widespread and motivation and enthusiasm took a hit.” The former officer said he “100% believes” the allegations of widespread abuse at the higher echelons of the police force recently flagged by suspended traffic officers, such as warnings that officers are abusing of public funds by attending university lectures when they are supposed to be at work. “The police are going to get embarrassed big-time by charging them with skiving… skiving was widespread,” he said. And the former officer also suspects this culture of indiscipline was what led to the police dropping its minimum height requirement for new recruits a few years ago. “Police officers have to go up against the country’s toughest criminals and they be physically imposing,” he said. “There are some huge criminals out there; are the police going to send a boy to arrest them? They’ll just laugh in his face.”