‘What We Feared The Most Seems To Have Happened’: Fears Of Shipwreck As Migrant Vessel Reportedly Capsizes

Image by Reuters

A distressed vessel carrying migrants may have capsized in Mediterranean waters and many are feared dead, a migrant watchdog group said today.

“What we feared the most and what we warned against for days seems to have happened,” they warned.

Last night, the emergency hotline for distressed refugees at sea AlarmPhone reported four vessels carrying around 250 people were in distress in Mediterranean waters.

The hotline said it has lost contact with two of these boats, including one in Malta’s search and rescue zone, and has no idea whether the people on board are still alive.

It is not yet clear whether the capsized boat was one of the vessels which lost contact during the night.

AlarmPhone accused the EU of monitoring the situation without intervening to save lives.

“All EU authorities that watched without rescuing are responsible.”