What Social Distancing? Police Didn't Fine PN Supporters Who Gathered On Election Night

It’s currently illegal to gather in public groups of more than ten, but police didn’t enforce this social distancing law among Nationalist Party supporters who gathered in front of the party’s headquarters last weekend.

Several supporters gathered outside Dar Ċentrali on Saturday night for the leadership election and ONE News footage shows police had to break up fights that erupted between supporters of Adrian Delia and Bernard Grech.

However, they didn’t issue any social distancing fines, despite the supporters being in obvious breach of the law which prohibits groups of more than 10 people convening in public spaces.

“Kindly note that the Police stationed outside the Dar Centrali that night had the main duty to maintain public peace amongst the persons that gathered in the area, while also ensuring the safety of those present, including that of both Dr Delia and Dr Grech,” a police spokesperson told Lovin Malta. The Police acted accordingly in order to maintain public peace and order while dispersing large groups, in the shortest possible time.”

As of 1st October, it has become illegal to gather in public in groups of more than ten, the latest in a series of measures to contain the spread of COVID-19.

People violating this law are subject to a €50 fine, which is doubled to €100 if the offence is challenged and lost before the Commissioner for Justice.

What do you make of this?

