What Leadership Race? PN Is Ready If A General Election Is Called Tomorrow

Adrian Delia might no longer be PN Leader by the end of summer, but the party’s Deputy Leader for Party Affairs Robert Arrigo revealed that the party has a fully-fledged plan in place if a general election is called tomorrow.

The details include the costing of the entire election campaign, a schedule of events, and a list of candidates, which include 42 new faces.

While reluctant to divulge specific names, Arrigo said that the new faces include people from all walks of life, like current PN supporters, some who left the party, and others who have historical ties to the party’s fierce rivals, the Labour Party.

It remains to be seen whether Delia will be able to see this plan through or whether his competitor in the leadership race, Bernard Grech, will scrap it entirely if he wins.

Arrigo said that the party were quick to formulate a plan once rumours began circulating as to whether Prime Minister Robert Abela will call a snap election this year.

This has been denied by Abela and the government, who say they will serve the entire legislature until 2022. However, with COVID-19 repercussions yet to be felt, major corruption allegations yet to be fully addressed and the Opposition still in crisis mode, several political observers still believe a snap election could be on the cards.

Whatever the scenario, the PN’s attentions currently lie elsewhere. A leadership crisis has engulfed the party over the past few months and it threatens to drag on longer until a leadership election takes place.

Sources have suggested that the crisis will be solved by 21st September, Independence Day. Whoever the winner, the damage could dampen any chances of improved performance in the next general election.

