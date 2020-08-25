‘What I Want Versus What Is Needed’: Maltese Teacher Speaks Out On Reality Of Online Lessons

A Maltese teacher has decided to take to Facebook to show people the true ups and downs of online learning, bringing up a number of important points that should be taken into consideration when weighing in on the debate of school re-openings in September.

“I wasn’t going to write anything about the comments on school reopenings because I was honestly giving up,” the teacher started, saying it’s virtually impossible to explain things rationally when it comes to many Maltese people.

“Schools, for the people (and politicians) have just become a mechanism which liberates you from your children for a number of hours per day, and whether they’re learning anything or not probably doesn’t interest you either.”

Among the issues raised was the fact that, according to the teacher’s personal experiences, children who aren’t pushed by their parents to attend the lessons simply don’t. There is no way to force them to attend from the teacher’s side, and they end up completely missing out on the syllabus.