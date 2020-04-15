د . إAEDSRر . س

‘What A Terrible, Sinful Waste’ Local Marine Biologist Disgusted As Shark Pups Discarded In Delimara

Marine biologist Alan Deidun posted images in Delimara showing dead shark pups and sting rays dumped in the sea.

He said they are regularly thrown out due to their low market value.

“What a terrible, sinful waste, a number of caught shark and ray individuals discarded at Delimara in the past few days. These species are regularly discarded at sea, in view of their low commercial value, despite reproducing at a much slower pace than bony fish,” he said in a Facebook post.

 

 

