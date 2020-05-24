‘What A Disgrace’: Birżebbuġa Residents Outraged After Three Massive Printers Dumped In Pristine Field

Residents in Birżebbuġa are calling for the capture of whoever is behind the dumping of three large industrial printers in a pristine environmental area.

“I’ve just gone for my usual walk in Għar Ħasan,” PN MP Herman Schiavone said in a group for people living in the seaside village.

“Someone felt like throwing away three industrial photocopiers. You definitely don’t find these in homes,” he continued.

“Shame on whoever is responsible. I have faith that authorities will investigate and take the appropriate steps against who is littering in our locality.”

