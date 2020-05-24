‘What A Disgrace’: Birżebbuġa Residents Outraged After Three Massive Printers Dumped In Pristine Field
Residents in Birżebbuġa are calling for the capture of whoever is behind the dumping of three large industrial printers in a pristine environmental area.
“I’ve just gone for my usual walk in Għar Ħasan,” PN MP Herman Schiavone said in a group for people living in the seaside village.
“Someone felt like throwing away three industrial photocopiers. You definitely don’t find these in homes,” he continued.
“Shame on whoever is responsible. I have faith that authorities will investigate and take the appropriate steps against who is littering in our locality.”
People quickly pointed out that the printers most likely have unique serial numbers that can be used to trace which company the printers come from.
“Check the serial number, we’ll soon find out who they are,” said one person.
Other people were awestruck that someone would even do such a thing when there’s the free Wasteserv facility right up the road.
“There’s Wasteserv nearby!” said another person reacting to the photo, while another wryly said: “Malta’s the only place on earth where you can go and throw your things away for free and yet you can still find these animals.”
Fortunately, an agent in the industry has since contacted the police and will reportedly be providing them with details regards the buyer of the machines.