‘We’ve Learned Nothing From My Mother’s Death’: Miriam Pace’s Daughter Bemoans Bormla Tragedy

The wall collapse that took the life of a Gambian worker in Bormla today proves nothing has been done to prevent further construction tragedies, daughter of the late Miriam Pace Ivana Portelli warned.

“It’s with great sadness that I offer my sympathies to the victim and his loved ones. However, I can’t say that I am at all surprised that another tragedy has happened.”

“This clearly proves that nothing concrete has been done to prevent what has happened to my mother from happening again. Instead, there’s only more fear that the Maltese themselves might go through it.”

Ivana Portelli’s mother died in her Ħamrun home in March after the building fell due to a near-by excavation site. Four men, including the project’s architect and excavator, have been charged over the incident.

“I wish that what happened to my mother would ensure that no other family goes through what we have been through.”

She warned that the fact that no public inquiry was opened following the tragedy is the reason it continues to happen and that we don’t learn from previous mistakes.

“Yesterday it was my mother, today it was a worker in Bormla, tomorrow, who will it be?”

