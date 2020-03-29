‘We’ve Fallen Victim To Corona’: Balluta Cocktail Bar Cork’s Shuts Down

د . إAEDSRر . س

Cork’s Bar, a tiny but cozy cocktail bar at the top of Balluta Hill, has announced it has shut down for good due to financial difficulties posed by the COVID-19 coronavirus crisis.

Sorry to let you all know that Cork’s has fallen victim to Corona,” Cork’s said “We gave the keys back yesterday. It all happened very quickly. Sad day! Thanks everyone for your support over the last 6 years, we had a blast!”

Perched at the top of Balluta Hill, Cork’s was popular for its regular live music shows and was a regular haunt for people seeking a chilled atmosphere before heading down to Balluta or Paceville as well as for people looking to wind down after a day’s work.

Bars, restaurants and other entertainment venues have been forced to close down as a precautionary measure against the spread of COVID-19 and, while the government has launched a stimulus package to prevent them from closing down, it appears it wasn’t enough to keep Cork’s afloat.

Here’s hoping it will return to its past glories once the crisis has died down.

