‘We’re The Guinea Pigs Of A Futile System’: Faulty Software Might Have Caused MCAST Mark Publishing Delays

Faulty mark-inputting software adopted by MCAST might have contributed towards the delay of the publication of students’ final results, a source close to the institute told Lovin Malta.

This comes after an MCAST childcare student spoke up about a worrying delay in the publication of their final results.

The software in question was originally adopted by the institute at the start of this scholastic year – only to be withdrawn a few weeks later due to the fact that it was not functioning properly.

“Before this new software was implemented, we made use of a different software which was far more straightforward,” a source told Lovin Malta.

After undergoing maintenance, the software was re-introduced to students and teachers at the beginning of the year – but its problems were far from solved.

“We were the guinea pigs of a futile system; students that had passed exams were getting emails saying that they had to resit, and students who failed were told they were being promoted,” the source said.

“It’s like the software didn’t even know how to count to 50!”

Problems were further accentuated during Malta’s semi-lockdown, where this software was one of the only means of communication between teachers and students.

However, the software’s issues boiled down to more than mere technological malfunctions.

“Overall, it was so difficult to use. Lecturers were provided with more than 20 tutorial videos prior to its introduction just to input marks.”

“Some lecturers just gave up.“

Ronald Curmi, MCAST’s Registrar and the person in charge of said system, has since reached out to Lovin Malta about the software in question.

“Naturally, new systems require some adaptation and the process may be slightly different from the manual processed that were used until last year,” Curmi said.

“The new Management Information System aims at providing a complete solution that provides all the data to students, lecturing staff, and administrators easily and efficiently.”

Nonetheless, the Registrar acknowledged the backlash that resulted from this change.

“As with every change, there will be persons who resist it, as they would prefer the status quo.”

Curmi went on to allege that as of yet, the system has successfully processed in excess of 13,000 assignments and examinations – meaning that the number of individual results issued exceed a quarter of a million records.

“MCAST is committed to continue improving on its systems and processes and this includes improvements in software where required.”

A student has said that whilst final results have been given over the phone, the official transcript is yet to be received.

