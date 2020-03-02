‘We’re Talking About People’s Lives’: Malta Developers Lobby Head Calls For Action After Santa Venera Building Collapse
Malta Developers Association President Sandro Chetctui has pledged to help the government do whatever it takes to ensure people feel safe at home in the wake of the latest residence collapse in Santa Venera this afternoon.
“It’s a huge tragedy, especially if people have hurt or died,” Chetcuti told Lovin Malta. “I’m speechless and worried, I hope no one died and I hope the law identifies who was responsible for this. We’re talking about people’s lives here.”
The residence at Triq Joseph Abela Scolaro collapsed due to works at a nearby construction site and there are serious fears on site that a woman has been trapped under the rubble.
Malcolm Mallia, one of the developers behind the construction site in question, is also a council member of Malta’s Developers Association. Chetcuti said that while it’s still too early to pin the blame on anyone, the MDA will convene urgently today to discuss the issue.
“We must ensure that there are 100% no problems to residents when construction works take place near their homes. We cannot risk people’s lives, immaterial of the project and the economy. People come before anything else and they must feel safe inside their homes. As MDA President, my utmost priority will be to ensure that this is the case. People cannot feel scared inside their homes; no project or profit can justify this.”
“I’ll help the government do whatever it takes to safeguard people at home.”
Chetcuti added that the impacted residents have already been offered alternative accommodation.