‘We’re Talking About People’s Lives’: Malta Developers Lobby Head Calls For Action After Santa Venera Building Collapse

Malta Developers Association President Sandro Chetctui has pledged to help the government do whatever it takes to ensure people feel safe at home in the wake of the latest residence collapse in Santa Venera this afternoon.

“It’s a huge tragedy, especially if people have hurt or died,” Chetcuti told Lovin Malta. “I’m speechless and worried, I hope no one died and I hope the law identifies who was responsible for this. We’re talking about people’s lives here.”

The residence at Triq Joseph Abela Scolaro collapsed due to works at a nearby construction site and there are serious fears on site that a woman has been trapped under the rubble.