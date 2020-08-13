‘Yellow Warning’ Issued Ahead Of Malta’s Scorching Santa Marija Weekend

Warnings, alerts and lists of every shade of yellow and red have been issued left, right and centre this week in Malta, but the latest one has less to do about a microscopic virus and more to do with that giant ball of fire in the sky.

Malta has woken up to a “yellow warning” from the International Airport Weather Forecast page this morning, as the temperature has already started soaring.

The maximum temperature is expected to reach 34°C, but soon enough, it’s going to feel even hotter.

In fact, today’s apparent temperature is slated to be as high as 37°C… and that’s not even the highest it’ll feel this weekend.

Earlier this week, forecasters were predicting a scorching Santa Marija, and it looks like the popular public holiday will be happily obliging.

In fact, Saturday is set to bring apparent highs of at least 38°C.

It’s not getting much cooler on Sunday either, with the same astronomical temperatures expected to feel even hotter thanks to the even-calmer (read: technically non-existent) breezes of Force 2.

Meanwhile, the evenings won’t be offering too much in the way of respite, with lows throughout the weekend gravitating around a balmy 25°C. Meanwhile, the coming days are set to be as sunny as they are hot, with the UV Index always easily hitting the double digits.

Now remember kids, all that heat still won’t kill an uncurable virus, so be careful how you decide to ward off the sun this weekend and maybe avoid crowded areas?