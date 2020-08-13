د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

‘Yellow Warning’ Issued Ahead Of Malta’s Scorching Santa Marija Weekend

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Warnings, alerts and lists of every shade of yellow and red have been issued left, right and centre this week in Malta, but the latest one has less to do about a microscopic virus and more to do with that giant ball of fire in the sky.

Malta has woken up to a “yellow warning” from the International Airport Weather Forecast page this morning, as the temperature has already started soaring.

The maximum temperature is expected to reach 34°C, but soon enough, it’s going to feel even hotter.

In fact, today’s apparent temperature is slated to be as high as 37°C… and that’s not even the highest it’ll feel this weekend.

Earlier this week, forecasters were predicting a scorching Santa Marija, and it looks like the popular public holiday will be happily obliging.

In fact, Saturday is set to bring apparent highs of at least 38°C.

It’s not getting much cooler on Sunday either, with the same astronomical temperatures expected to feel even hotter thanks to the even-calmer (read: technically non-existent) breezes of Force 2.

Meanwhile, the evenings won’t be offering too much in the way of respite, with lows throughout the weekend gravitating around a balmy 25°C. Meanwhile, the coming days are set to be as sunny as they are hot, with the UV Index always easily hitting the double digits.

Now remember kids, all that heat still won’t kill an uncurable virus, so be careful how you decide to ward off the sun this weekend and maybe avoid crowded areas?

Tag someone who just wants winter already

READ NEXT: WATCH: Blue Lagoon Absolutely Packed Despite Rising COVID-19 Numbers

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK