Windy Wonderland: Malta’s Strong Winds Are Expected To Blow Through ‘Til Christmas Day

If you think this wind is going to calm down any time soon then think again because we’re expecting up to Force 8-9 winds tonight and all the way up to tomorrow afternoon.

It seems like Santa might have to hire some extra reindeers for his flight this year as Malta’s windy weather just won’t let up.

While no rain is expected over the next few days, we sure will be getting our fair share of wind and some of Malta’s coldest days of the year yet, reaching a low of 12°C.

Though it has been quite breezy today it hasn’t been anything close to dangerous. In fact, the windy weather made for some amazing shots this afternoon, showing just how ruthless Mother Nature can be at times…