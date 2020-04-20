Wind Warnings And Rain Clouds: This Week In Malta Is Off To A Very Different Start

Glaring sunshine and blue skies might’ve dominated much of April in Malta, but that’s all set to change this week… and it’s actually already begun.

This morning’s start has already seen an overcast sky and lower temperatures kick it all off, but it could soon get a tad worse.

A wind warning for southeasterly gusts that could easily hit Force 6 is currently in effect till at least noon, with isolated moments potentially showering the islands over today and tomorrow.

As for the highest temperatures, these will see a drop throughout the week that will never see them go past 21°C, with evenings seeing fresher bouts that will gradually drop from 16°C to 14°C by Friday.

The sun could make some short comebacks this week, mostly on Wednesday and Thursday, but it looks like grey clouds and isolated showers could be on the menu all over again by Friday.

In other words, get ready for the perfect excuse to stay indoors everyone!