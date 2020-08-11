What Għarajjex?! Turns Out Santa Marija Is Bringing A Whole Lot Of Sun And Heat

Every forecaster in Malta – from the airport’s official meteorogical department to some of the biggest Facebook weather pages on the island – seems to have gotten it a bit wrong last weekend, with no early għarajjex ta’ Santa Marija bringing rain to Malta after all. Now, it looks like the popular public holiday is bringing with it the complete opposite of rain and freshness.

With no rain blessing Malta over the last weekend (albeit it being a little bit fresher and cloudier at times), this week is shaping up to be a scorcher… and it’s all coming to a head this Saturday.

It’s already quite hot right now, with highs of 32°C feeling even warmer over the course of the day, but the weekend is set to bring with it even hotter temperatures.

In fact, Malta International Airport’s forecast is showing “HOT & SUNNY” across the board, with temperatures slowly rising every single day this week. Evenings won’t be too fresh either, with lows only barely making it under 24°C today and tomorrow and gradually climbing by the end of the week.

Meanwhile, the UV Index will gravitate around 10 again, meaning a great need for sunblock. As for the wind, northwesterly breezes might make everything a little bit more bearable, but Force 2 and 3 probably won’t do much to help keep the brutal Maltese heat at bay.

All things considered, Santa Marija is actually looking like the hottest day this week.

In between the apparent highs of 38°C, the evening lows of 25°C, the westerly wind that doesn’t really make it past Force 4, and the blinding UV index of 10, this year’s Santa Marija is feeling less like għarajjex and more like għajjejt b’dis-sħana kollha.