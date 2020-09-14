WATCH: Waterfalls Wash Over Malta’s Streets As Roads Submerge In Rainy Weather
Malta has gone from a sunny paradise to one big waterpark in a matter of days… and not the one you’d want to strip into your trunks and take a splash in.
The rainy season is officially upon us and once again the country is taken by surprise as streets fill up like a bathtub leading to the island turning into a patchy swamp.
And, as usual, some localities are hit harder than others such as Msida, Birkirkara and Pembroke…but we weren’t expecting this.
A mini tsunami has hit Birkirkara and the locality looks worse than Venice…
And unlike previous years, some of Malta’s ‘safe’ localities are also getting their fair share of rainfall with Mosta looking like a makeshift waterpark.
If this was a waterpark, you’d need to be this tall to ride it, but this isn’t the devil twister at Splash & Fun Waterpark.
To be fair, the whole of the country is struggling to keep up right now…
In some cases, the weather is causing some road hazards…
Good old Msida…
Not even the buses are safe… yeesh
It has been two days of rain and the island is already drowning!