WATCH: Waterfalls Wash Over Malta’s Streets As Roads Submerge In Rainy Weather

Malta has gone from a sunny paradise to one big waterpark in a matter of days… and not the one you’d want to strip into your trunks and take a splash in.

The rainy season is officially upon us and once again the country is taken by surprise as streets fill up like a bathtub leading to the island turning into a patchy swamp.

And, as usual, some localities are hit harder than others such as Msida, Birkirkara and Pembroke…but we weren’t expecting this.

A mini tsunami has hit Birkirkara and the locality looks worse than Venice…