د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

WATCH: Waterfalls Wash Over Malta’s Streets As Roads Submerge In Rainy Weather

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Malta has gone from a sunny paradise to one big waterpark in a matter of days… and not the one you’d want to strip into your trunks and take a splash in.

The rainy season is officially upon us and once again the country is taken by surprise as streets fill up like a bathtub leading to the island turning into a patchy swamp.

And, as usual, some localities are hit harder than others such as Msida, Birkirkara and Pembroke…but we weren’t expecting this.

A mini tsunami has hit Birkirkara and the locality looks worse than Venice…

And unlike previous years, some of Malta’s ‘safe’ localities are also getting their fair share of rainfall with Mosta looking like a makeshift waterpark. 

If this was a waterpark, you’d need to be this tall to ride it, but this isn’t the devil twister at Splash & Fun Waterpark.

To be fair, the whole of the country is struggling to keep up right now…

Credit: Maltese Roads Traffic Updates

Credit: Maltese Roads Traffic Updates

In some cases, the weather is causing some road hazards…

Credit: Maltese Roads Traffic Updates

Credit: Maltese Roads Traffic Updates

Good old Msida…

Not even the buses are safe… yeesh

It has been two days of rain and the island is already drowning!

Tag someone who hates the rain

READ NEXT: It's Not Over Yet! Warnings Of More Thunder And Even Hail Issued Ahead Of This Week In Malta

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK