WATCH: It’s A Twister! Wind Spout Forms Over Qawra As Ominous Weather Makes Its Way Across The Island

A wind spout has formed over Qawra this morning as dark clouds loom over the northern town.

Malta has been experiencing some temperamental weather as of late with sudden rain showers and not just one, but two wind spouts over the past few days…

Less than a month before summer and this is the weather we’re getting? 2020 is truly fucked.

And the weather is only expected to get worse over the past few days with scattered storms predicted for Saturday and Sunday.