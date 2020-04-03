Warnings Of Strong Winds And Even More Rain? Welcome To An April Weekend In Malta

Nothing surprises me anymore in 2020, much less a bout of wintery weather bang a couple of weeks into spring. But as grey clouds, strong winds and even a shower or two continue to dominate this whole normally wonderful season, a new weather pattern has started emerging in Malta. And it’s set to persist for the first weekend of April, no less.

Today’s grey start is by far not an exception, with much of Friday set to be particularly overcast. Currently, however, there’s also a wind warning on the strong Force 6 gusts that will hit the islands from the Northeast. And although the weather warning is currently valid until 10pm tonight, tomorrow isn’t looking too good either.

Even more wind will see us through Saturday, with the slight slowdown of Force 4 going up to Force 6 again as the wind turns to the Northwest.

Meanwhile, a mainly sunny Sunday is set to improve on one of the few good things about this weekend’s weather; the mild temperatures.

After two consecutive days of highs of 17°C and lows of 12°C, Sunday will bring daily temperatures that are just under 19°C as the sun comes out. By the evening, however, the lowest temperature will go down to 11°C.

And as if we even needed to tell you this, that means this weekend’s weather is yet again the perfect excuse to stay inside.