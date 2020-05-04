Warm ‘Freedom’: Here’s The Weather In Malta For The First Week Of Eased COVID-19 Restrictions

Many non-essential shops all around the island will today be cautiously reopening their doors to masked customers, with this week marking the first time in over a month that you can walk into a retail shop. But what is it going to look and feel like out there?

Ever since all of Malta’s non-essential shops were ordered to close on 22nd March, the weather has been steadily getting sunnier and warmer… and it looks like the temperature is still on the rise.

Kicking off slightly cloudy but becoming much sunnier by the end, this week’s forecast has highs of 23°C across the board, and one particularly hot Wednesday that will nearly hit 30°C.

That’s right; as the mild southerly winds persist throughout the first half of the week, Wednesday’s highs will gradually climb all the way up to 28°C, one of 2020’s hottest days so far.

Menawhile, lows will gravitate between 15°C today to 18°C on Wednesday, with the wind slowly picking up by Thursday to Force 4 and it shifts to a more easterly direction.

The UV index will yet again be rather strong, sitting at 9 throughout the whole week.