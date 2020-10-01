Wait, What?! ‘Desert Heart’ Set To Push Malta’s Temperature Way Up Again For October’s First Weekend

Did anyone else really enjoy last weekend’s fresh spell of reduced UV, strong winds and temperatures that don’t make you sweat within minutes? Well, tough luck.

As the wind continues to blow from the south today, October’s first day isn’t showing any signs of proper autumn weather… and it’s only going to get warmer soon enough.

Temperatures in Malta are set to start climbing again within the next hours, hitting apparent highs of over 35°C by Wednesday.

I’m sweating already just by reading that.

Breaking it down in their typical detailed fashion, Facebook forecasters Malta Weather showed how this is all down to a front of “desert heat” coming in from the south of the island, with highs over the weekend expected to “slowly feel as hot as 36°C”. Oof.

Elsewhere on Malta’s forecasting pages, it’s not looking much fresher either, with the airport’s prediction currently expecting a Saturday afternoon that feels like 35°C.

In other words, get ready for three sunny, hot days with moderately strong southerly winds to kick October off. For people who’ve had enough of summer, maybe that’s this year’s Halloween trick.

Sunday is expected to lower those meteoric highs down to 28°C, but don’t expect to be running out in jackets this weekend.