د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Thick Jackets At The Ready! This Week’s Weather In Malta Is A Winter Lover’s Paradise

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Massive hailstones, supercell thunderstorms and hurricane-strength winds might not be on the menu for Malta this week (because we are, after all, an island in the middle of the Mediterranean), but it’s sure looking like a great place to be for people who love winter.

Today’s grey, windy and relatively fresh start is set to be the mould for the rest of the week, with this afternoon’s highs of 16°C being the absolute warmest for a while.

As winds continue to pick up, climbing all the way back up to Force 6 by tomorrow, the temperature is set to drop, giving us lows of 10°C by Tuesday evening.

Following tomorrow’s windy bout, Wednesday is expected to bring isolated showers back to the islands, and while this should revert to merely cloudy days by Thursday, the windy and cold days aren’t expected to calm down any time soon.

Thick jackets at the ready, everyone!

Tag someone who’s living for this weather right now

READ NEXT: Return Of The Grey: Malta's Cloudy Days Are Here To Stay This Weekend

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK