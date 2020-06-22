د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

The Heat Cometh: Temperatures In Malta Set To Rise Every Day This Week

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Feeling hot and not sure whether you can take it? We’ve got some not-so-good news for you; Malta’s only going to get hotter in the coming days.

Today’s start of 28°C might feel a tad warmer with that strong UV Index of 9, but as the week progresses, the mercury will continue rising.

At the end of this sunny streak that will see the UV climb up to 10 and the wind die down to Force 2 and 3, this week will conclude with temperatures that feel like 33°C, a whole five degrees warmer than today’s high.

Tag someone who doesn’t mind a bit of sun

READ NEXT: Bdejna! 12 Stunning Shots Around Malta To Celebrate The First Day Of Summer 2020

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK