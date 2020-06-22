The Heat Cometh: Temperatures In Malta Set To Rise Every Day This Week

Feeling hot and not sure whether you can take it? We’ve got some not-so-good news for you; Malta’s only going to get hotter in the coming days.

Today’s start of 28°C might feel a tad warmer with that strong UV Index of 9, but as the week progresses, the mercury will continue rising.

At the end of this sunny streak that will see the UV climb up to 10 and the wind die down to Force 2 and 3, this week will conclude with temperatures that feel like 33°C, a whole five degrees warmer than today’s high.