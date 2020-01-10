د . إAEDSRر . س

The Calm Before The Thunderstorm? Forecasts Warn Of Worsening Weather Hitting Malta Tomorrow

Eeesh. What was already looking like a gloomy forecast for this weekend has just taken a turn for the worse. After a rather long sunny spell, Malta could be gearing up for some stormy weather as of tomorrow… and the country’s forecasting pages are already sounding off warnings.

On the official MIA weather page, Saturday is now showing the possibility of isolated thunderstorms hitting the islands, right around the same time that the Maltese Islands will see a sudden drop in temperature.

With highs barely making it to the double digits, this weekend’s evenings are set to go all the way down to 8°C, as the winds continue to get stronger and stronger, peaking at Force 5 by Sunday.

Facebook forecasting page Malta Weather have echoed this forecast, warning its followers that “the weather is expected to take a turn for the worse next week”, going on to say that “strong winds and rain showers that may be thundery at times” will be making their way to Malta “as a trough of low pressure over Libya moves across the central Mediterranean.”

Stay safe everyone!

Photo by Cristian Vella Masini

