The Calm Before The Storm? A Cool Cloudy Weekend Is Coming To Malta… But Change Is Around The Corner

Thunderstorms and sub-20-degree weather should be normal in October anywhere around the world, but this is sunny summery Malta we’re talking about. That could start slowly changing in a matter of days though.

Today’s relatively fresh start of 24°C will usher in a mostly cloudy, calm and not-too-hot weekend over the islands, with the evenings’ lows finally dropping under 20°C. Tomorrow evening is looking particularly fresh, with Saturday’s lows predicted to drop to 18°C.

But as the wind shifts from the south to the northwest towards the end for the weekend, change could head to Malta by the beginning of next week.

With relatively “cold” highs of 21°C and strong winds of Force 6, Monday might be bringing a thunderstorm to Malta.

Add lows of 17°C, and the end of this weekend could be when people slowly start pulling out some more longsleeve items from their wardrobes.