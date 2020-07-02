The Burn Before The Breeze: Malta’s Temperatures Set To Rise Again Before Sudden Drop

Searing temperatures or strong winds. Which one do you prefer? Well, if you’re going to be in Malta in the coming days, you’re getting both.

Today’s hot highs are only set to continue rising, with the apparent temperature set to soon hit as much as 38°C according to some forecasts.

However, the hot summery trend won’t last for too long, with the weekend set to usher in strong winds that will bring considerably cooler days to the islands.