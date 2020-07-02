The Burn Before The Breeze: Malta’s Temperatures Set To Rise Again Before Sudden Drop
Searing temperatures or strong winds. Which one do you prefer? Well, if you’re going to be in Malta in the coming days, you’re getting both.
Today’s hot highs are only set to continue rising, with the apparent temperature set to soon hit as much as 38°C according to some forecasts.
However, the hot summery trend won’t last for too long, with the weekend set to usher in strong winds that will bring considerably cooler days to the islands.
And sure, Sunday’s forecasted 29°C doesn’t sound too fresh, but compared to today and tomorrow’s temperatures, that’s nearly 10 whole degrees less.
Evening temperatures are set to stabilise at around 22°C this weekend, but with northwesterly winds of Force 4 and 5 becoming as strong as 6 over Saturday, the day’s highs will take a significant hit.
Sunday, while set to be the coolest day this week – and in a while – should be another sunny day anyway, with highs of 29°C that might feel as warm as 31 °C.
So if you’re looking for hot summer weather and a seriously strong breeze, this weekend has got you covered either way!