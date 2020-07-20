The Burn After The Clouds: Malta’s Intense Summer Heat Is Back With A Vengeance This Week

Fresh and cool might not be the first two things you think of when Malta’s summers come round, but last weekend’s breezy moments and cloudy afternoons made for some rather pleasant July weather. Well, that’s all set to come to an end this week.

While some clouds might persist throughout today and maybe even tomorrow, this week’s weather is as classic Malta as you’d expect from the end of July; searingly hot and blindingly sunny.

In fact, today’s highs of 29°C will keep climbing in the next days, until the mercury hits 34°C by Thursday… and feel more like 36°C.

No wonder the Malta International Airport official forecast page just has “Hot & Sunny” listed for this week’s latter half.

As the sun returns to its full glory, though, so will its dangerous UV Index of 11, which will actually budge up to 12 by Thursday.

If classic Maltese summer fun frolicking is what you were looking for, this week has definitely got you covered. Just be careful of the potential burn.