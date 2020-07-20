د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

The Burn After The Clouds: Malta’s Intense Summer Heat Is Back With A Vengeance This Week

Author profile image

By

1
Article Featured Image

Fresh and cool might not be the first two things you think of when Malta’s summers come round, but last weekend’s breezy moments and cloudy afternoons made for some rather pleasant July weather. Well, that’s all set to come to an end this week.

While some clouds might persist throughout today and maybe even tomorrow, this week’s weather is as classic Malta as you’d expect from the end of July; searingly hot and blindingly sunny.

In fact, today’s highs of 29°C will keep climbing in the next days, until the mercury hits 34°C by Thursday… and feel more like 36°C.

No wonder the Malta International Airport official forecast page just has “Hot & Sunny” listed for this week’s latter half.

As the sun returns to its full glory, though, so will its dangerous UV Index of 11, which will actually budge up to 12 by Thursday.

If classic Maltese summer fun frolicking is what you were looking for, this week has definitely got you covered. Just be careful of the potential burn.

Tag someone who loves this weather… and someone who can’t wait for cooler days

READ NEXT: Return Of The Shade? Malta's Intense Sunshine Set To Take A Slight Dip This Weekend

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK