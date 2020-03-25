Stay Home! Intense Gale-Force Winds And Cold Fronts, Malta Is In For A Stormy Weekend

Cold temperatures, rain showers, thunderstorms and gale-force winds are to be expected over the next few days in Malta.

Following an uncharacteristically dry January and February, winter has finally hit the Maltese Islands with temperatures expected to drop to 9 °C accompanied by isolated light rain and the possibility of thunderstorms come Saturday 28th March.

A gale-force wind warning is in effect on Wednesday 25th with east southeast winds reaching force up to force 8 across exposed areas of the Maltese islands.

“An intense low-pressure system of north African origin will traverse the central Mediterranean on Wednesday 25/03 and Thursday 26/03. This will generate two separate gales: a Scirocco on Wednesday and a Mistral on Thursday,” said weather update page, Maltese Island Weather.

On the bright side, the turbulent weather couldn’t have come at a better time when most of Malta has gone into quarantine as a result of COVID-19 coronavirus.

Unless you’re these people and are super determined to get your workout no matter what…