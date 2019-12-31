د . إAEDSRر . س

Silver Lining? Malta Met Office Issues Reassuring New Year’s Forecast Amidst Cold Anticyclone Descending From Russia

Sub-zero temperatures and Christmas snow have never really been a thing in Malta, but with chilly air descending from Russia over the past few days, a cold anticyclone has drastically lowered the islands’ temperature. It does however look like there’s a silver lining to it all.

This morning, the Meteorological Office released its final weather forecast of the year – and decade – and it’s actually not looking too bad.

“Today’s partly cloudy skies are set to clear in time for a relatively bright start to 2020,” the Met Office said, forecasting “a mainly sunny and dry New Year’s Day for the Maltese Islands”.

Having said that, it does look like the recent chilly weather is set to persist for a while

In fact, the Met Office is predicting that, while dry, the beginning of 2020 will still be rather cold, especially in its first few days.

“Between today and the second day in January, the air temperature is forecast to peak at a maximum of 15°C and drop to a low of 7°C, with the minimum temperature gaining a couple of degrees by the weekend,” the Met Office continued.

And while 2019 will “end on a nippy note”, the Met Office took this time to remind everyone that tonight will not be the closest New Year’s Eve on record – not even by a long shot – as that still belongs to the last day of 2014, when temperatures had plummeted to a frosty 2.1°C.

Whatever the actual temperature ends up feeling like by tonight, though, we’d recommend warming up anyway with some proper clothes!

Featured Photo by Dmitry Zditovets

