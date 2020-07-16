د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Return Of The Shade? Malta’s Intense Sunshine Set To Take A Slight Dip This Weekend

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

OK, before we begin, it’s important to make a bit of a disclaimer here.

We’re currently in mid July in Malta, which means no matter what the weather forecast is, it’s probably not that out of the ordinary. Having said that, this weekend is offering a bit of a respite from the typically brutal Maltese sunshine.

With tomorrow set to usher in another sunny day that goes up to 30°C but feels more like 32°C, this weekend might not look that different to any of the others we’ve had so far this summer.

But while Saturday and Sunday are still going to be hot – Sunday’s highs are set to feel as hot as 33°C – we could finally see some clouds in Malta’s azure skies.

Both weekend days could bring moderately strong winds from the northwest, peaking on Saturday with Force 4 gusts. This will also bring some cloud cover… and a diminishing UV index.

Now sure, a UV Index of 10 is still very high and potentially dangerous, but compared to the 11s and even 12s we’ve been seeing this summer, I’d be lying if I said this isn’t a slight sigh of relief at relative normality.

As for next week, we could be seeing an even further dip in the UV Index by Monday… before Malta’s classic summer blaze returns in full force.

Stay tuned for more, and till then, stay safe!

Tag the shadiest person you know

READ NEXT: Scorcher Incoming! Malta's Very Hot Streak Expected To Continue For 'At Least 10 Days'

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK