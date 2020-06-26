د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Ready For A Hot And Long One? Here’s The Weather In Malta This Weekend

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

If you love hot summer days and have a bunch of plans lined up for this long weekend, you’re going to love the next couple of days in Malta.

Today’s warm start of 28°C will feel even hotter, breaching the 30s in apparent temperature thanks to the southeasterly winds of Force 3/4 and the extreme UV index of 11. But that’s just the beginning

This long weekend’s apparent temperature will continue rising every single day, ending up with 34°C for Monday’s public holiday.

Meanwhile, lows will gravitate around 21°C, and as the wind slowly dies down and the UV index persists at 11, it’s shaping up to be one very long and very hot weekend.

Tag someone who loves this weather

READ NEXT: The Heat Cometh: Temperatures In Malta Set To Rise Every Day This Week

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK