Ready For A Hot And Long One? Here’s The Weather In Malta This Weekend

If you love hot summer days and have a bunch of plans lined up for this long weekend, you’re going to love the next couple of days in Malta.

Today’s warm start of 28°C will feel even hotter, breaching the 30s in apparent temperature thanks to the southeasterly winds of Force 3/4 and the extreme UV index of 11. But that’s just the beginning

This long weekend’s apparent temperature will continue rising every single day, ending up with 34°C for Monday’s public holiday.

Meanwhile, lows will gravitate around 21°C, and as the wind slowly dies down and the UV index persists at 11, it’s shaping up to be one very long and very hot weekend.