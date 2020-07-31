Pushing 40s! Malta’s Health Ministry Issues Notice Ahead Of 2020’s Hottest Temperatures So Far

Feeling unbearably hot? Well, get ready, because it’s about to get even hotter. And while everyone’s bracing for 2020’s hottest temperatures so far, Malta’s Health Ministry took to the Saħħa Facebook page for a notice ahead of the incoming blaze.

“In light of the forecasted high temperatures in the coming days, the Health Promotion & Disease Prevention Directorate is advising the general public to drink plenty of fresh water to prevent dehydration, heat exhaustion or possible sunstrokes,” the Saħħa post reminded people yesterday.

“Though the heat can affect people of all ages, extra caution is recommended for young chldiren, older people, people with chronic conditions and physically active people,” the post finished.