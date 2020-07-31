Pushing 40s! Malta’s Health Ministry Issues Notice Ahead Of 2020’s Hottest Temperatures So Far
Feeling unbearably hot? Well, get ready, because it’s about to get even hotter. And while everyone’s bracing for 2020’s hottest temperatures so far, Malta’s Health Ministry took to the Saħħa Facebook page for a notice ahead of the incoming blaze.
“In light of the forecasted high temperatures in the coming days, the Health Promotion & Disease Prevention Directorate is advising the general public to drink plenty of fresh water to prevent dehydration, heat exhaustion or possible sunstrokes,” the Saħħa post reminded people yesterday.
“Though the heat can affect people of all ages, extra caution is recommended for young chldiren, older people, people with chronic conditions and physically active people,” the post finished.
Posted by saħħa on Wednesday, 29 July 2020
Meanwhile, popular Facebook forecasting pages like Malta Weather have been warning followers of the “very hot weather ahead”
“The coming days are set to be the hottest so far this year across Malta and Gozo, with tempeartures expected to feel as hot as 42°C at time till at least the first week of August,” the page warned.
Elsewhere with other forecasters like the Malta International Airport, the highest temperature is listed to be a tad lower, but with apparent highs expected to push 40, it’s not looking too great for people who don’t like heatwaves.
TAKE CARE! VERY HOT weather ahead! ????????????????????♂️????♀️???????????? The coming days are set to be the HOTTEST so far this year across…
Posted by Malta Weather on Sunday, 26 July 2020