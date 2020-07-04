Planning On Hitting The Beach Later Today? Popular Maltese Weather Page Warns It Might Be A Bad Idea
Hot weekend days in Malta’s summers were made for the beach, but you might want to give today a miss as far as a popular local forecasting page is concerned.
“No swimming tomorrow!” Malta Weather warned its over 130,000 Facebook followers yesterday.
“The contrast between high pressure to our west and lower pressure over the eastern Mediterranean is expected to generate strong Force 7 northwesterly winds tomorrow afternoon and evening across Malta and Gozo,” the post continued, finishing up with a mention of “waves expected to peak at five metres in height”.
Quoting a particularly high forecast confidence of 85%, the page did follow up earlier this morning by saying temperatures will still hit highs of 31°C that might even feel as warm as 35°C… but it’s the strong winds blowing that heat – and waves – in your face that you might need to look out for.