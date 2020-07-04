Planning On Hitting The Beach Later Today? Popular Maltese Weather Page Warns It Might Be A Bad Idea

Hot weekend days in Malta’s summers were made for the beach, but you might want to give today a miss as far as a popular local forecasting page is concerned.

“No swimming tomorrow!” Malta Weather warned its over 130,000 Facebook followers yesterday.

“The contrast between high pressure to our west and lower pressure over the eastern Mediterranean is expected to generate strong Force 7 northwesterly winds tomorrow afternoon and evening across Malta and Gozo,” the post continued, finishing up with a mention of “waves expected to peak at five metres in height”.