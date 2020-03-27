Not Quite Over Yet: Here’s The Weather For March’s Last Weekend In Malta

Bellowing thunder, pouring rain, explosive lightning and even a sudden hailstorm saw Malta through the first week of spring (because 2020 is just one of those years), but it doesn’t look like it’s going to get much better for the last weekend of March.

While the islands might’ve just managed to avoid another thunderstorm in the coming days, this weekend is still set to bring overcast skies and more bouts of rain to Malta.

The weather forecast for the rest of the day does look like it’s slightly worse than the rest of the weekend, though, with this morning’s fresh start and strong Force 5/6 winds not allowing the highest temperature to feel more than 14°C.

As the wind continues to shift from southwest to a more northwesterly direction, tonight’s temperature will be dropping to 11°C. Days before April. Yep.

Tomorrow, possible showers might return as the wind gradually goes down to Force 3 and 4 and the day’s temperature budges up by a degree or two.

Sunday looks to be the best of the lot, but don’t expect anything better than a partly cloudy, 17°C day with winds that could still blow as strong as Force 4.

And of course, because this is 2020 and we can’t have nice things anymore, that rainless bout won’t last much. But hey, at least it’s another reason to stay indoors with your loved ones.