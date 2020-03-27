د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Not Quite Over Yet: Here’s The Weather For March’s Last Weekend In Malta

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Bellowing thunder, pouring rain, explosive lightning and even a sudden hailstorm saw Malta through the first week of spring (because 2020 is just one of those years), but it doesn’t look like it’s going to get much better for the last weekend of March.

While the islands might’ve just managed to avoid another thunderstorm in the coming days, this weekend is still set to bring overcast skies and more bouts of rain to Malta.

The weather forecast for the rest of the day does look like it’s slightly worse than the rest of the weekend, though, with this morning’s fresh start and strong Force 5/6 winds not allowing the highest temperature to feel more than 14°C.

As the wind continues to shift from southwest to a more northwesterly direction, tonight’s temperature will be dropping to 11°C. Days before April. Yep.

Tomorrow, possible showers might return as the wind gradually goes down to Force 3 and 4 and the day’s temperature budges up by a degree or two.

Sunday looks to be the best of the lot, but don’t expect anything better than a partly cloudy, 17°C day with winds that could still blow as strong as Force 4.

And of course, because this is 2020 and we can’t have nice things anymore, that rainless bout won’t last much. But hey, at least it’s another reason to stay indoors with your loved ones.

Tag someone who loves this kind of weather

READ NEXT: Stay Home! Intense Gale-Force Winds And Cold Fronts, Malta Is In For A Stormy Weekend

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK