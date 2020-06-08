No Stopping The Sun Now! Here’s The Weather For June’s Second Week In Malta

Tantalisingly close to the official start of summer, this week is bringing a mostly sunny run to Malta, and it’s rarely going to feel much cooler than 30°C.

As northwesterly spells of Force 3 and 4 (that could even go up to 5 by the midweek) add a breezy freshness to the days, this week’s highs will always gravitate towards the high 20s, with Tuesday’s warmest going all the way up to an apparent 30°C. The rest of the week won’t be too far off though, with the other days’ highs averaging out at apparent daytime temperatures of 28°C.

Evenings will see those temperatures drop by about 10 degrees, as the lows are expected to decrease to one or two degrees less than tonight’s 20°C. Meanwhile, those northwesterly moderate breezes should persist throughout the whole week, and they could even bring a rather cloudy day to Malta on Wednesday.

Friday will see the tiny midweek slump in temperatures giving way to more sun and warmer temperatures, as the mercury goes back up to 29°C just in time for Friday.

As is to be expected this time of the year, the UV Index will not be dropping under 9 and should even make it to 10 today and tomorrow, so keep that in mind if you’re planning on spending any stretch of time in the sun.