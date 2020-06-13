‘M’hemmx Baħar!’: Weather Forecast Page Warns Of Very Strong Winds And ‘Six-Metre-High Waves’

Gloriously sunny days have been blessing Malta and Gozo for days now, tempting thousands to head to the beach. But amidst all this, one local weather forecasting page is warning people to be wary of incoming winds that might make taking to the sea very dangerous.

“No swimming!” a post by Malta Weather this morning succintly started.

According to the page, very strong northwesterly winds of Force 6 and even 7 are expected to hit the islands tomorrow afternoon, persisting all the way till Tuesday.

This, the page explained, is the result of “an upper-level trough diving towards the central Mediterranean”, which would also mean some seriously high waves.

In fact, Monday could see peak moments of waves up to six metres high around the islands, which is definitely no laughing matter.

Malta Weather finished off its announcement by claiming an 80% confidence in its forecast, a high rating that should merit a proper look or two.