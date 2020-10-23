Malta’s In For A Beautiful Weekend… But Thunder And Cold Gusts Are Just Around The Corner
If you were planning on enjoying the great outdoors this weekend, you’re in luck. But you’d better make the most of it while you still can, because things will soon take a rather wintery turn.
Today’s mainly sunny start will see highs of 23°C which will actually budge up over the weekend, with a fair day tomorrow offering a slightly fresh respite thanks to northwesterly winds of Force 5.
Sunday is offering more of the same, with some added cloud cover that is set to be a sign of things to come.
By next week, though, we could be looking at stronger winds, rain showers that might get thundery… and temperatures that could drop well under 11°C.
Quoting the latest weather models available as of yesterday evening, popular Facebook forecasting page Malta Weather warned of a bulk of colder air from northern Europe which could penetrate the central Mediterranean next week.
In fact, according to the Facebook forecasters (and their 65% prediction confidence), temperatures in Malta could drop to feeling as low as 11°C at times.
Somewhat echoing this, the Malta International Airport’s weather forecast for next week has thundery showers and winds of Force 6 kicking off Tuesday… and more showers following up on Wednesday.
