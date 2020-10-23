Malta’s In For A Beautiful Weekend… But Thunder And Cold Gusts Are Just Around The Corner

If you were planning on enjoying the great outdoors this weekend, you’re in luck. But you’d better make the most of it while you still can, because things will soon take a rather wintery turn.

Today’s mainly sunny start will see highs of 23°C which will actually budge up over the weekend, with a fair day tomorrow offering a slightly fresh respite thanks to northwesterly winds of Force 5.

Sunday is offering more of the same, with some added cloud cover that is set to be a sign of things to come.