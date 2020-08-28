د . إAEDSRر . س

Malta’s First ‘Severe’ Storm Of The Season Could Arrive Way Sooner Than You Think

August in Malta is going out with a warm bang, as today’s highs of 31°C will feel as hot as 35°C by tomorrow. But it doesn’t seem like the summery weather will last too long, with the first storm of the season – and potentially a severe one – reportedly coming soon.

In a post shared last night, popular Facebook forecasting page Malta Weather started prepping the nation, saying “the latest weather models are indicating a growing possibility that the first rain or thunderstorm, which may be severe, may occur next week!”

And while Malta Weather quoted a 65% confidence in the prediction, elsewhere on the Malta International Airport’s official forecasting page echoed this possibility, bringing up cloudy days on Wednesday and possible showers on Thursday.

So while this weekend is set to be hot and sunny, we could soon be seeing one of the biggest shifts in Malta’s weather in a while. And not a moment too soon either, if you ask me!

