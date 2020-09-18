د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Long Weekend Scorcher! Temperatures In Malta Set To Soar As The Sun Returns With A Vengeance

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Had enough of torrential rain, thunder and strong winds? Well, here’s hoping, because Malta’s about to get a whole lot sunnier and hotter all over again for the final days of summer this weekend.

Today’s rather sunny start to the weekend and highs of 31°C are a sign of things to come, with the relatively strong winds of Force 5 and 6 expected to die down by tomorrow.

Monday’s public holday might bring some more clouds with it, but with mild southwesterly winds and lows that never make it below 24°C, it’s looking like another warm September day.

And while the UV Index is not expected to get much higher than 8, you still better brace yourself for some rather hot temperatures this weekend.

In fact, according to popular Facebook forecasting page Malta Weather, temperatures over the next few days are expected to feel as hot as 36°C.

Eeesh, maybe throw all those thin rain jackets back in the wardrobe for now?

Tag someone who’d rather have more rain this weekend

READ NEXT: WATCH: Land Rover Sacrificing Cars To Survive In Pembroke River Is A Sign Of Things To Come

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK