Long Weekend Scorcher! Temperatures In Malta Set To Soar As The Sun Returns With A Vengeance

Had enough of torrential rain, thunder and strong winds? Well, here’s hoping, because Malta’s about to get a whole lot sunnier and hotter all over again for the final days of summer this weekend.

Today’s rather sunny start to the weekend and highs of 31°C are a sign of things to come, with the relatively strong winds of Force 5 and 6 expected to die down by tomorrow.

Monday’s public holday might bring some more clouds with it, but with mild southwesterly winds and lows that never make it below 24°C, it’s looking like another warm September day.

And while the UV Index is not expected to get much higher than 8, you still better brace yourself for some rather hot temperatures this weekend.

In fact, according to popular Facebook forecasting page Malta Weather, temperatures over the next few days are expected to feel as hot as 36°C.

Eeesh, maybe throw all those thin rain jackets back in the wardrobe for now?