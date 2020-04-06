A Very Good Friday? Malta Could Be In For A Much Sunnier And Warmer Holy Week Than Usual
Sun and temperatures tantalisingly close to 20°C could finally be on the menu for Malta as this week’s forecast is showing much more typical spring weather coming our way… just in time for the most uneventful Holy Week in decades.
Today’s blue-skied start to the week should give us two partly cloudy days that will see highs gravitate around 17°C, but as the week progresses, it’s set to get even better.
On Thursday, a particularly sunny day will see highs go up to 19°C, and against all odds, even traditionally gloomy Good Friday is looking rather fine.
By the end of the week, temperatures will drop to 10°C, but considering Good Friday in Malta has sometimes been as stormy as they get, it’s looking like a better Friday this year.
For context, 2019’s Holy Week had kicked off with a spell of rain on Monday, and while temperatures were pretty much spot on, clouds and even some isolated showers had persisted throughout much of the week.
Of course, much like every festa this year, Good Friday and Easter Sunday processions have been called off this year amidst the global COVID-19 pandemic.
In fact, all public manifestations of religious celebration will not happen during this week, after a specific directive was issued by the Congregation for the Divine Worship and the Discipline of Sacraments, the Roman Curia, earlier last month.
As if you needed another reason to stay in (other than, you know, the fact that pretty much every single shop on the island is closed because a pandemic is taking over the entire planet), groups of more than three in public will face €100 fines as part of a new COVID-19 measure introduced last Monday.
Just yesterday, a bar in Ħamrun and a kiosk in Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq were fined €3,000 each after they were found in breach of the regulations introduced against catering establishments to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Meanwhile, 81 people were all fined €100 each after police found them in groups of four or more.
So sure, it’s looking like this week in Malta could finally take a turn to the sunnier and warmer weather it’s meant to be in April, but as Health Minister Fearne urged the nation once more last night, maybe it’s best not to go out as much during these challenging times unless it’s absolutely necessary.