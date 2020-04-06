A Very Good Friday? Malta Could Be In For A Much Sunnier And Warmer Holy Week Than Usual

Sun and temperatures tantalisingly close to 20°C could finally be on the menu for Malta as this week’s forecast is showing much more typical spring weather coming our way… just in time for the most uneventful Holy Week in decades.

Today’s blue-skied start to the week should give us two partly cloudy days that will see highs gravitate around 17°C, but as the week progresses, it’s set to get even better.

On Thursday, a particularly sunny day will see highs go up to 19°C, and against all odds, even traditionally gloomy Good Friday is looking rather fine.

By the end of the week, temperatures will drop to 10°C, but considering Good Friday in Malta has sometimes been as stormy as they get, it’s looking like a better Friday this year.

For context, 2019’s Holy Week had kicked off with a spell of rain on Monday, and while temperatures were pretty much spot on, clouds and even some isolated showers had persisted throughout much of the week.