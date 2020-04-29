IN PHOTOS: How About That Sunset? Gorgeous Reds And Oranges Bring Sense Of Serenity To Malta’s Skies
Nothing beats a good sunset and Malta might have had its best one yet.
A drizzle of rain and a sleepy sun was all it took to transform Malta into sunset paradise this evening with a spectrum of colours so gorgeous it would be a sin if you didn’t take your phone out and snapped a photo.
Mother Nature put on an impressive show this week, from dolphins in the sea to sunsets in the sky and ironically, we have the coronavirus to thank for it.
With the lack of air, noise and overall pollution, Malta is showing her true colours… and we love it.
As if something out of a Hollywood movie, we hope that someone struck a Luke Skywalker pose and took a photo of themselves whilst staring out into the horizon…
Weather like this reminds us why we’re so blessed to be on this beautiful island we call home.