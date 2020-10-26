Here We Go Again! Major Temperature Drop And Thundery Showers Expected To Hit Malta Very Soon

Had enough of lovely picnics and calming strolls in the sun? Good, because things in Malta are about to take a colder and wetter turn very soon.

While today’s start to the week might not look too wintery, it seems like the weather over the Maltese islands will be making somewhat of a U-turn starting from tonight.

As the wind shifts from the south to the northwest this evening and climbs all the way up to Forces 4 and 5, tomorrow is set to bring showers over Malta that could even. get thundery.

By Wednesday, the wind will have gotten to Force 6, staying there for a gusty day that could see even more rain showers over the Maltese islands.

Reflecting all this, the temperature will be dropping once more, with the Malta International Airport predicting highs that feel just over 20°C and lows of 15°C… but other forecasts are expecting even colder moments.

Popular Facebook forecasters Malta Weather took to social media last night to warn of a particularly cold Tuesday thanks to “much colder air from nothern Europe” penetrating our area of the Mediterranean.

In fact, according to the page’s prediction – which was yesterday sitting on a forecast confidence of 65% – Malta could be imminently in for “temperatures feeling as cold as 12°C at times.” Can I get an Amen for that proper sweater weather?!