Here Comes The Sun (Again): Malta’s Temperatures Set To Rise For September’s Last Days

Fresh mornings, nippy evenings and gusty spells might have dominated last weekend in Malta, but it looks like the good old sun and even warmer temperatures are set to return, ending September and kicking October off on a less wintry note.

Today’s sunny start to the week will see highs that feel like 27°C… but that’s not even the warmest it’ll get.

In fact, by the end of the week, temperatures that feel as hot as 30°C seem to be back on the table, as the wind frequently shifts from northwesterly breezes to southern gusts.

And while the UV Index isn’t expected to get stronger than seven, the mostly sunny, at-times-partly-cloudy days of this week will see the temperatures gravitating around the high 20s.

Evenings will offer some respite, with lows of around 20°C only budging up a bit more by Friday.

