Here Comes The Rain Again! Malta’s Recent Sunny Spell Could Be Ending Very Soon

Sure; Malta’s 2020 kicked off with some chilly weather, as temperatures on the island dropped even below those in London in the last days. But one thing that hasn’t featured all that much this January has been rain. Well, that could all be coming to an end very soon.

Following a relatively sunny – albeit still very fresh – week, today seems to be the last bright day in Malta for a while. As clouds continue to form towards the rest of the day, this weekend’s forecast is looking rather grim.

Isolated showers seem to be the story of the day for the second weekend of 2020, as the possibility of rain is currently forecasted for both Saturday and Sunday.

Meanwhile, the highest temperature this weekend isn’t expected to feel warmer than 13°C, with a chilly low of 8°C tonight only getting marginally better for an average of 10°C.

However, as the wind continues to pick up, peaking at at Force 5 towards the end of the weekend, we’re willing to bet that thick jacket is going to need to stay on.