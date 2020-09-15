Had Enough?! ‘Residual’ Rain And Thunder Could Be Returning To Malta Within Hours

The past few days have been riddled with rainfall and flooding due to failed infrastructure, and even a Mellieħa stairwell waterfall which induced awe in anyone that came across the sight.

However, don’t start polishing your cars now because the next few hours might see renewed thunderstorms and heavy rainfall in isolated showers as a form of ‘residual rain’.

“A narrow band of thunderstorms is approaching the Maltese Islands from the east. These should arrive by mid-afternoon. If this makes it, expect rain which may be heavy and thundery at times,” says the Malta Islands Weather in a Facebook post.

