Had Enough?! ‘Residual’ Rain And Thunder Could Be Returning To Malta Within Hours
The past few days have been riddled with rainfall and flooding due to failed infrastructure, and even a Mellieħa stairwell waterfall which induced awe in anyone that came across the sight.
However, don’t start polishing your cars now because the next few hours might see renewed thunderstorms and heavy rainfall in isolated showers as a form of ‘residual rain’.
“A narrow band of thunderstorms is approaching the Maltese Islands from the east. These should arrive by mid-afternoon. If this makes it, expect rain which may be heavy and thundery at times,” says the Malta Islands Weather in a Facebook post.
Posted by Maltese Islands Weather on Tuesday, September 15, 2020
The Malta International Airport weather forecast also says that there’s a possibility of a thunderstorm today and predicts isolated showers for the rest of the week except Friday when it will allegedly be mainly sunny.
September’s rite of passage came with a bang this year as Sunday’s storm was found to have 112mm of rain in the worst-hit locality.
The latest storms gave way to loads of memes and hilarious sights but also raises concerns on whether all the money being invested in infrastructure is actually working.
Photo credit: Samuel Scicluna Photography