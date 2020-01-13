Grey January Intensifies: Here’s What The Weather In Malta Is Looking Like This Week

A sudden shift in weather was how Malta was greeted to mid-January last weekend, but if the current forecast for this week is anything to go by, the sun’s going to have to wait a while longer until it gets its moment again.

Kicking off with very fresh highs of 13°C and with possible thunderstorms dotting the rest of the day, today might just be the worst day this week as far as the weather’s concerned. Then again, it’s not looking too great otherwise.

Tomorrow could be the last of the rain in Malta this week, with isolated showers and moderately strong winds of Forces 4 and 5 bringing the lowest temperature down to 10°C.

For the rest of the week, partly cloudy days will set the scene for fluctuating highs of anywhere from 16°C to 13°C, as the northwesterly winds slowly die down by Thursday and Friday. But as far as the forecast for this week is concerned, the sun doesn’t seem to feature much.