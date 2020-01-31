د . إAEDSRر . س

Goodbye January! Here’s The Weather Welcoming February In Malta This Weekend

Devastating storms and powerful winds dominated February 2019 in Malta, but as far as this year goes, the beginning of the second month of 2020 isn’t looking too bad.

Following this morning’s cloudy start, highs of 17°C are set to persist all throughout the weekend, with the lows still managing to make it all the down to a fresh 12°C.

As for the notorious wind, it’s not looking too bad, with today and tomorrow never really breaching Force 3.

Sunday might prove to be a sign of things to come, though, as the wind is set to pick up to Force 5 as it blows from the all-too-familiar northwestern Majjistral.

Featured Image Unedited Original Photo by Alex Turnbull

