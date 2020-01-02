د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Ftit Minn Kollox! Here’s The Weather Forecast For Malta’s First Weekend Of 2020

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Extremely cold temperatures (at least as far as we islanders are concerned) dominated Malta for the last days of 2019, as strong winds and isolated thunderstorms merely exacerbated the situation. The first weekend of 2020, however, shows a way more varied picture.

Following today’s sunny start, tomorrow will kick the weekend off with yet another mostly fair day. Thanks to the wind never getting stronger than Force 3 or 4, temperatures will even be allowed to feel as warm as 15°C. But as the weekend progresses, different weather patterns will soon start emerging, making for one confused forecast.

By Saturday, more clouds and stronger winds will drop the warm temperature to an apparent high of 12°C, further going down to 10°C by the evening.

On Sunday, rain might return to the islands for some of the first showers of the decade, and with northwesterly winds that might go all the way up to Force 6 again, the evening’s temperature could suddenly feel as cold as 7°C all over again.

In other words, it looks like these next couple of days will be giving Malta a small taste of everything that could be coming in 2020. Let’s hope we don’t get medicanes, flying fish and week-long heatwaves again by the end of it all though!

Photo by Agata from brokenmyhead

Featured Image Photo by Luke Abela 

Tag someone who already has plans for the first weekend of 2020

READ NEXT: Silver Lining? Malta Met Office Issues Reassuring New Year's Forecast Amidst Cold Anticyclone Descending From Russia

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK