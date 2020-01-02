Ftit Minn Kollox! Here’s The Weather Forecast For Malta’s First Weekend Of 2020

Extremely cold temperatures (at least as far as we islanders are concerned) dominated Malta for the last days of 2019, as strong winds and isolated thunderstorms merely exacerbated the situation. The first weekend of 2020, however, shows a way more varied picture.

Following today’s sunny start, tomorrow will kick the weekend off with yet another mostly fair day. Thanks to the wind never getting stronger than Force 3 or 4, temperatures will even be allowed to feel as warm as 15°C. But as the weekend progresses, different weather patterns will soon start emerging, making for one confused forecast.

By Saturday, more clouds and stronger winds will drop the warm temperature to an apparent high of 12°C, further going down to 10°C by the evening.

On Sunday, rain might return to the islands for some of the first showers of the decade, and with northwesterly winds that might go all the way up to Force 6 again, the evening’s temperature could suddenly feel as cold as 7°C all over again.

In other words, it looks like these next couple of days will be giving Malta a small taste of everything that could be coming in 2020. Let’s hope we don’t get medicanes, flying fish and week-long heatwaves again by the end of it all though!