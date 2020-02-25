From Dnegel To Drought! Malta Is Having Its Driest February In History

Last year Malta went through one of the worst storms in recent history. Intense hail storms, crashing waves, 50 knot winds and flying fish descended upon the island but one year later things couldn’t be much more different. Malta is predicted to have its driest February ever. Storm Dnegel shook the island last year and caused severe damage to some buildings but it’s this month we should really be worried about.

The beginning of 2020 has proven to be uncharacteristically dry with January recording only 0.6 mm of rainfall. This month isn’t proving to be fair any better with Meteorological Office also reporting just 0.6mm so far. “So far, February 2020 has been extremely dry with a mere 0.6mm of precipitation being recorded at the Luqa station on the fifth day of the month. If this lack of rain persists, February 2020 will become the driest on record; drier than four years ago,” the Met Office informed Lovin Malta. February 2020 is on track to be drier than 2016’s 2.4mm, which means that it is on track to be the driest February in Maltese history…ever.

Malta went from Dnegal to drought in just one year and while many would welcome the warm weather, Malta’s current dry spell could be disastrous for our agricultural industries who continue to suffer as a result of the uncharacteristic winter weather. What do you make of Malta’s current weather? Let us know in the comments below

READ NEXT: 2020 Begins With One Of The Driest Januaries Recorded In Malta Over The Past Century