Fresh Days Are Back! Here’s This Weekend’s Windy Weather Forecast For Malta

Storms and gail-force winds might not make it to Malta this weekend, but it should still get relatively fresh in the next couple of days.

Today’s mainly sunny start is a sign of things to come, with fresh stormless days that don’t feel warmer than 22°C expected to dominate the rest of the weekend. Meanwhile, expect evenings to get as cool as 17°C by tomorrow.

While no rain is forecasted for the coming days, the current cloud cover might persist all the way through Sunday, with northwesterly gusts of Force 4 and 5 blowing away that UV Index to a rather fair 5.