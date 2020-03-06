Finally Wet?! This Weekend’s Weather In Malta Could Just Be 2020’s Winteriest Yet

Drought and heat have dominated most of this winter, with 2020’s first month going down in the meteorological history books for the worst possible reason. But it looks like this mild March weekend could very well end one of Malta’s longest dry spells in a while.

While today’s warm and mostly sunny start means we’re going to have a winter day with the highest temperature actually making it to 20°C, things could get a little bit more “normal” as the weekend progresses.

Currently, both Saturday and Sunday are showing the possibility of isolated rain showers, which is something everyone in Malta – especially farmers – would definitely welcome.

As the wind picks up to moderately strong Force 6 gusts from the northwest, temperatures are also set to slightly dip, peaking at 16°C at most and even making it all the way down to 10°C by Sunday night.

Elsewhere on Google’s own forecasting page, the chance of rain for both days is currently only around 20%, so here’s hoping the Maltese Islands actually do get the well-needed rain showers sooner rather than later!